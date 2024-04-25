Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $161.80 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $174.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

