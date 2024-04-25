Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SVM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 price objective on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$4.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$834.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.91. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$2.88 and a one year high of C$5.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.59.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of C$79.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.3522572 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$207,200.00. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.