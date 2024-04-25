Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Sara Kelly Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $23,157.50.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $23,465.00.

SBUX stock opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.35. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $84.29 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 287,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 46,494 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 30,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

