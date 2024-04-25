Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

