Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.66 and a 200-day moving average of $161.99. The company has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

