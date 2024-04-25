Texas Instruments’ (TXN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $180.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.06.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 5.6 %

TXN opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.66 and a 200 day moving average of $161.99. The company has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.54%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after purchasing an additional 315,302 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

