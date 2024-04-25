The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,865 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,170 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,398 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

