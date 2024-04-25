Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,183 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 69.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

