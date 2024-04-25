Xponance Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRI opened at $221.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.03 and its 200 day moving average is $222.57. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

