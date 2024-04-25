Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY24 guidance at $8.00-8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.3 %

ZBH opened at $121.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.46. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

