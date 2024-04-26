12,813 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA opened at $35.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4944 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBA

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.