B. Riley Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 86,778 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 105% compared to the typical volume of 42,433 call options.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.56. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $60.72.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -71.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 65.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 275.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.