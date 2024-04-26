Brady (NYSE:BRC) vs. Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Head to Head Contrast

Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) and Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marlowe and Brady, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Marlowe alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marlowe 0 0 0 0 N/A Brady 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brady has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.32%. Given Brady’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brady is more favorable than Marlowe.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlowe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brady $1.33 billion 2.18 $174.86 million $3.83 15.67

This table compares Marlowe and Brady’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Marlowe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marlowe and Brady’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlowe N/A N/A N/A Brady 14.08% 19.24% 13.91%

Summary

Brady beats Marlowe on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marlowe

(Get Free Report)

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services. In addition, the company offers employment law advice, employee contracts and handbooks, case management software, organisational change support, HR consultation and dispute support, and HR audit services. Further, it provides strategy, advisory, risk, compliance, performance and attendance, wellbeing, and musculoskeletal services. Additionally, the company offers fire risk assessments, installation of fire systems, monitoring and maintenance, design and installation of security systems, security monitoring solutions, and technical support services. Furthermore, it provides water treatment, air hygiene compliance, wastewater and effluent treatment, ventilation hygiene, asbestos consultancy, and water engineering services. The company serves office complexes, streets, leisure facilities, industrial estates, SMEs, local corporates and authorities, other facilities, property management providers, NHS trusts, and FTSE companies. Marlowe plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification. It also provides name tags, badges, lanyards, rigid card printing systems, and access control software for people identification; and wristbands, labels, printing systems, and other products for tracking and improving the safety of patients. In addition, the company offers workplace safety, identification, and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, and markings; informational signage and markings; asset tracking labels; facility safety and personal protection equipment; first-aid products; and other compliance products for process, government, education, construction, and utilities industries. Further, it provides stock and custom identification products; and sells related resale products. The company serves industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, education, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and other industries through distributors, direct sales force, and digital channels. Brady Corporation was incorporated in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.