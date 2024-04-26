Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 257.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $317.78 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.50 and a twelve month high of $324.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.35 and a 200-day moving average of $287.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

