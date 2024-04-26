Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,189 shares of company stock worth $2,664,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

