Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,800 shares, an increase of 3,589.5% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.1341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

