Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 17,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 10.0% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 137,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE VIV opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Profile

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

