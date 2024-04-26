Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Versus Systems Price Performance

Shares of VSSYW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

