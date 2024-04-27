Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Increases By 4,627.3%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 4,627.3% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of EVLVW opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

