Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Increases By 4,627.3%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 4,627.3% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Evolv Technologies Stock Up 10.5 %
Shares of EVLVW opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.29.
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evolv Technologies
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Stock Average Calculator
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.