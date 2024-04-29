Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,665 Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.23% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter worth $318,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PESI opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.72 million, a PE ratio of 401.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.54%. Analysts forecast that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

