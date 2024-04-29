Bailard Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of Park-Ohio worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 90,998 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 110,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 75.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of PKOH opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $28.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.86 million, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park-Ohio

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $38,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $38,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $27,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,990. Corporate insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Profile

(Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also

