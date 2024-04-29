Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $193.49 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

