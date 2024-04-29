Cwm LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,509 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. American Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 27,423 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 806,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,424,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VWOB opened at $62.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.