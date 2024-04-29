Cwm LLC Has $900,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 716.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,105 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 93.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,544,000 after purchasing an additional 327,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 31.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,724,000 after buying an additional 179,323 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after buying an additional 107,477 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 16.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 540,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after buying an additional 77,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $113.64 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.08 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

