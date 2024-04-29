Cwm LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 55,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.77 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.66.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

