Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 48.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.