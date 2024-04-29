Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Performance
NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%.
Institutional Trading of Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
