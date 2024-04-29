GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 3,047 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after buying an additional 144,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,816,000 after buying an additional 1,300,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $87,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $2,494,720 in the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 21.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

