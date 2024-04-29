GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 2,247 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 39,338 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $36.61 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CZR shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

