Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $466.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

