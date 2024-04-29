HC Wainwright Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $25.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

SAGE opened at $13.69 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. CWM LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.