M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at M/I Homes
In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
