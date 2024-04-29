Medallion Financial (MFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

