Rocky Brands (RCKY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, analysts expect Rocky Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rocky Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RCKY opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $32.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCKY shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

