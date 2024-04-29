Short Interest in Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Increases By 76.8%

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Janover Stock Performance

Shares of JNVR opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. Janover has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.72.

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Janover had a negative net margin of 168.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

About Janover

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

