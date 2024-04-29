Strs Ohio Has $452,000 Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $118,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,799 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCOM. StockNews.com lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $741.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.18%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at $23,350,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

