Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,420,000 after purchasing an additional 110,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,578 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 36.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,736,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,286,000 after acquiring an additional 736,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,657,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,478,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,498,000 after acquiring an additional 82,863 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAI opened at $70.75 on Monday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 210.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.39.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

