Strs Ohio Acquires 62,400 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 284.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Evolv Technologies worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,188,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,138,000. Key Colony Management LLC increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,928 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Evolv Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.35. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 132.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

