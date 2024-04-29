Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $855,000 Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Envista were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Envista by 33.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Envista by 69.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NVST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Envista Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Envista stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

