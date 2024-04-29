Syon Capital LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY opened at $51.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $75.74.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

