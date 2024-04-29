Syon Capital LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Incyte Trading Up 1.0 %
INCY opened at $51.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $75.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
