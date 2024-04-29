TD Cowen Trims T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Target Price to $202.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.33.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $163.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.18. The stock has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,985,409 shares of company stock worth $971,083,803 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

