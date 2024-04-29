The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Andersons worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after buying an additional 907,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after buying an additional 167,473 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 50,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,569,000 after buying an additional 47,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 46,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons stock opened at $56.91 on Monday. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,918,749.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,918,749.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $144,842.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,858.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,245 shares of company stock worth $2,534,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

