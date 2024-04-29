Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $198.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.90. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.18 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

