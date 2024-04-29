Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.34 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

