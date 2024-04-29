Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Up 19.8% in April

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,383,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $74.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.08. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

