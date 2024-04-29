Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Up 19.8% in April

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,383,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $74.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.08. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.11.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.