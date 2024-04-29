VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 79,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USTB opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

