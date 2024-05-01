Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,362,500 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 2,228,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.8 days.
Africa Oil Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AOIFF opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $823.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.
Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.
Africa Oil Announces Dividend
About Africa Oil
Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
