BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.13

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT)'s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.13 and traded as low as C$13.91. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$14.39, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

BMTC Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of C$470.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. BMTC Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of C$134.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BMTC Group Inc. will post 1.3929961 EPS for the current year.

About BMTC Group

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

