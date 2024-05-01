John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.12

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $4.96. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 146,300 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund ( NYSE:HTY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

