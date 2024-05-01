John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.12

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $4.96. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 146,300 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
