KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited Sells 28,000 Shares

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$12,600.00.

Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 5,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$2,250.00.

KDA Group Stock Down 3.6 %

KDA stock opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. KDA Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The stock has a market cap of C$70.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

