Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CFO Ashish R. Ghia Sells 11,412 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.7 %

PRDO stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Commons Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.